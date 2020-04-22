Leverage Revival Ordered, Noah Wyle to Star (But Where's Timothy Hutton?)

RELATED STORIES Saved by the Bell: Slater and Jessie Are Back at Bayside in New Revival Teaser

Saved by the Bell: Slater and Jessie Are Back at Bayside in New Revival Teaser Doogie Howser: Female-Led Reboot From HIMYM EP in Works at Disney+

Get ready for a crime wave: The TNT crime caper Leverage is returning with new episodes on a new network — and with a new lead actor.

IMDb TV, a free and ad-supported streaming service, has ordered a 13-episode revival of the series, according to our sister site Deadline, making it IMDb TV’s first major original series. ER veteran Noah Wyle is set to star as a new character, joining original cast members Beth Riesgraf (Parker), Gina Bellman (Sophie), Christian Kane (Eliot) and Aldis Hodge (Hardison). Original star Timothy Hutton will not return for the revival, though; Hutton was hit with a serious rape allegation last month.

The revival is said to be an update on the original concept, which featured a band of crooks pulling off elaborate con jobs on wealthy targets. Original executive producer Dean Devlin will serve as an EP on the revival, with series creators John Rogers and Chris Downey serving as consulting producers.

“Since the day it was cancelled, I’ve longed to return to the world of Leverage,” Devlin said in a statement. “The show, the characters, the cast and the people who made it happen all hold a very special place in my heart. Our new series with Amazon Studios and IMDb TV is a re-imagining of the original premise. While Leverage centered on a crusade to avenge the death of a child, this series is propelled forward as a redemption story of misdeeds that need amends. I could not be more excited and fired up about returning to the world of Hitter, Hacker, Grifter, Thief!!”

Leverage debuted in 2008 and became a solid ratings performer for TNT, running for five seasons. The TNT run wrapped up in 2012 after a total of 77 episodes.

Excited to pull off another job with the Leverage crew? Wondering what the heck IMDb TV is, exactly? Share your thoughts on the news in a comment below.