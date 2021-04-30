NCIS: Hawaii: Vanessa Lachey Snags Starring Role in Latest CBS Spinoff

RELATED STORIES May TV Calendar: 115+ Finales, Series Finales, Premieres, Returns and More

NCIS: Hawaii has tapped Vanessa Lachey (BH90210, Call Me Kat) to headline CBS’ latest NCIS offshoot.

Lachey will play Jane Tennant, the first woman Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl. As diplomatic as she is hard-charging, Tennant is a keen investigator who can navigate a crime scene and inter-bureau politics with equal aplomb. She’s also a single mother mother who often finds herself torn between running a family and running NCIS.

As we reported, the casting is a historic one for CBS’ enduring franchise as Lachey will be the first female to headline an NCIS series. Thus far, NCIS has only had men atop the call sheet (i.e. Mark Harmon in NCIS, Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J in NCIS: Los Angeles and Scott Bakula in the soon-to-conclude NCIS: New Orleans). The ill-fated NCIS: Red offshoot actually came the closest to having a woman at the helm, employing Kim Raver and John Corbett as co-leads.

Also joining NCIS: Hawaii in supporting roles are Yasmine Al-Bustami (The Originals) and Jason Antoon (Claws).

Matt Bosack (SEAL Team) penned the pilot along with NCIS: New Orleans‘ Jan Nash and Chris Silber. All three will serve as EPs. Larry Teng (Supergirl, SEAL Team) will direct and EP.