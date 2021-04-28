TV Ratings: CBS Dramas Slip But Top an Oddly Depressed Tuesday

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Tuesday dramas tied for the nightly demo win — even while all slipping in the wake of last week’s last-minute swapping in of reruns. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

The recently renewed NCIS drew 8.2 million total viewers (Tuesday’s biggest audience) and a 0.6 demo rating, down 20 and 40 percent to mark series lows. FBI (7.4 mil/0.6) similarly tied its lows, while FBI: Most Wanted (5.5 mil/0.6) merely dipped.

Elsewhere, on an oddly depressed Tuesday where HUT (Households Using Televisions) levels were down anywhere from 3 to 7 percent…:

FOX | The Resident (3.1 mil/0.5) was steady, while fellow “bubble” drama Prodigal Son (1.8 mil/0.3) slipped to series lows.

NBC | Young Rock (2.4 mil/0.4) dipped, Kenan (1.8 mil/0.4) was steady with its freshman finale and New Amsterdam (3 mil/0.3) hit series lows leading out of another This Is Us rerun.

ABC | Pooch Perfect (2.6 mil/0.4) and mixed-ish (1.7 mil/0.3) were steady, black-ish (2 mil/0.3) dipped and Big Sky (2.6 mil/0.3, read recap) hit new series lows.

THE CW | Pending certain adjustment due to baseball preemptions, Supergirl (778K/0.2) is currently up.

