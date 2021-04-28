Julianna Margulies Tells Oprah Why She Quit ER in Season 6 — Despite a $27 Million Offer to Stay (Watch Video)

RELATED STORIES ER Cast Shares Their Revival Concerns, Recalls How Clooney 'Set the Tone,' Hails 'Groundbreaking' HIV Storyline

ER Cast Shares Their Revival Concerns, Recalls How Clooney 'Set the Tone,' Hails 'Groundbreaking' HIV Storyline ER Cast Reunion: OG County General Crew Is Back -- Watch Video

Julianna Margulies left a lot of dough on the operating table when she checked out of ER in 2000 after six seasons — and now we know why.

In the latest edition of Super Soul (premiering Saturday, May 1 on discovery+), the Emmy winner — who is promoting her new memoir, Sunshine Girl: An Unexpected Life — reveals to Oprah Winfrey the exact moment she decided to turn down Warner Bros. Television’s $27 million offer to continue playing nurse Carol Hathaway for two more seasons.

“I went to the Bodhi [Tree] Bookstore [in Los Angeles] — I had heard a friend got some spiritual books and I had been studying some Buddhism, so I went,” she recounts to Winfrey in the exclusive clip above. “And I ran my finger down a shelf and I picked out a book, Awakening the Buddha Within. I brought it home…. I opened the book, I closed my eyes and I [pointed to a line in the book]. And I opened my eyes and the line was, ‘I knew I wanted to learn more, not earn more.'”

Margulies, who would go on to make TV lightning strike twice via her Emmy-winning run on CBS’ The Good Wife, has been waxing nostalgic about her ER days quite a bit lately. While participating in last week’s virtual ER reunion, she shared that it was leading man George Clooney who informed her that her seemingly ill-fated guest stint in the ER pilot was about to turn into a full-time gig.

Popular on TVLine

“George called me and said, ‘If you’re thinking of taking another job, I urge you not to. I think in the next couple of days, you might be offered a series-regular role,’ she explained. “And I said, ‘But [Carol] died, how does that work?’ … A week later, they called and said, ‘We’re going to make you a series regular.’”

Margulies is set to return to TV later this year with a major role in Season 2 of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show. Meanwhile, Sunshine Girl: An Unexpected Life arrives in bookstores and online retailers on May 4.