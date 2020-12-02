Julianna Margulies Joins Morning Show

RELATED STORIES Gugu Mbatha-Raw to Star in Surface, Psychological Thriller at Apple TV+

Julianna Margulies is dropping anchor at The Morning Show, joining Season 2 of the Apple TV+ drama in the recurring role of UBA News’ newest talking head, Laura Peterson, TVLine has confirmed.

The Good Wife vet joins returning stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as well as Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Puttman, and Desean Terry. Previously announced Season 2 guest stars include Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, and Hasan Minhaj.

Since closing the Good Wife chapter of her career in 2016, Margulies has appeared in AMC’s one-and-done dark comedy Dietland, Season 1 of the Nat Geo thriller The Hot Zone and Season 5 of Showtime’s Billions.

In 2019, Margulies was thisclose to reprising her Emmy-winning Good Wife role of Alicia Florrick in Season 3 of the spinoff series The Good Fight. However, the deal (which would’ve had the actress appearing in three episodes) fell apart because “CBS refused to pay my [ask],” Margulies said at the time, noting that CBS wanted to pay her a guest-star rate vs. her regular fee. “I’m not a guest star; I started the whole thing with The Good Wife. I wanted to be paid my worth and stand up for equal pay. If Jon Hamm came back for a Mad Men spinoff or Kiefer Sutherland wanted to do a 24 spinoff, they would be paid.”

The Morning Show Season 2, which is currently in production in Los Angeles, is slated to bow in 2021.

