Julianna Margulies on Nixed Good Fight Arc: CBS 'Wouldn't Pay' My Rate

The Good Wife star Julianna Margulies almost made a visit to the CBS All Access spinoff The Good Fight this season — but the price wasn’t right.

RELATED STORIES Julianna Margulies Reveals Why She Nixed Good Fight Season 1 Guest Stint

Julianna Margulies Reveals Why She Nixed Good Fight Season 1 Guest Stint The Hot Zone Trailer: Julianna Margulies (Hazmat) Suits Up for Ebola Drama

The actress was “really excited about the idea” of reprising her Emmy-winning role of Alicia Florrick, “but CBS refused to pay my [ask],” Margulies told our sister site Deadline while promoting her Nat Geo miniseries The Hot Zone at The Contenders Emmys event on Sunday.

“The showrunners had found a nice away to reintroduce my character, a story that was to span three episodes” during the current third season, Margulies shared. Alas, when she asked for her regular fee — and no more, she noted to Deadline — Margulies was offered a Good Fight guest-star rate.

“I’m not a guest star; I started the whole thing with The Good Wife,” Margulies explained. “I wanted to be paid my worth and stand up for equal pay. If Jon Hamm came back for a Mad Men spinoff or Kiefer Sutherland wanted to do a 24 spinoff, they would be paid.”

At the Television Critics Association press tour in February, Good Wife and Good Fight co-creator Robert King revealed under what circumstances Alicia might have appeared. “We thought maybe about making a big episode where she would be at the resistance, [and] Diane and her face each other,” King told reporters. “But that would be the end of the story. It felt like an asterisk.”

Are you disappointed that Alicia won’t be making a cameo on The Good Fight? Hit the comments with your thoughts.