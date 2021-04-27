TV Ratings: 9-1-1 and The Voice Lead Monday, Bull Rises With Episode 100

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s 9-1-1 this Monday drew 5.7 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, dipping week-to-week yet leading the night in the demo. Leading out of that, 9-1-1: Lone Star (4.8 mil/0.7) was also down two tenths in the demo. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Over on NBC, The Voice (6.6 mil/0.75, read recap) dipped in the demo yet easily led Monday in total audience. Debris‘ really, really good time loop episode (2.7 mil/0.4) added eyeballs while flat in the demo.

Elsewhere:

ABC | Leading out of the Sesame Street special (2.3 mil/0.5), The Good Doctor slipped to a new audience low (3.7 mil) while holding onto its demo low (0.5); TVLine readers gave the “both sides” episode an average grade of “B.”

THE CW | All American (660K/0.2) and Black Lightning (414K/0.1) were steady.

CBS | The Neighborhood (4.7 mil/0.6) and Bob Hearts Abishola (4.5 mil/0.5) both dipped, All Rise (3.4 mil/0.4) was steady, and Bull (4.9 mil/0.5) ticked up with its 100th episode.

Popular on TVLine

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!