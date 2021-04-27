Redman to Join Method Man in Power Book II Season 2 — Who'll He Play?

RELATED STORIES Power Book III Gets Premiere Date -- Watch First Footage of '90s-Set Spinoff

Power Book III Gets Premiere Date -- Watch First Footage of '90s-Set Spinoff Courteney Cox Horror Comedy Series Shining Vale Greenlit at Starz

What Power Book II: Ghost creator Courtney Kemp hath desired, let no man tear asunder.

In September, TVLine reported on how the executive producer hoped to cast Reggie “Redman” Noble as the mentioned — but not seen — brother of Clifford “Method Man” Smith’s Davis Maclean.

“My dream is to get Redman to do it,” Kemp told TVLine at the time. “That’s my dream… but I don’t know yet. We haven’t gotten there yet.”

Power fans: We’re there.

Starz on Tuesday announced that Grammy-nominated Redman will play Theo Rollins, Maclean’s older brother. Per the official character description:

Theo Rollins used to run the streets with his little brother, Davis MacLean. But now, they sit on opposite sides of the law with Theo serving an extensive prison term, and Davis, off his win in the Tasha St. Patrick case, now the biggest defense attorney in New York City. They both know, had the past played out differently, Davis could be locked up alongside his big brother, but Theo questions if the guilt’s enough for Davis to keep his promise.

Fans of the show will remember that, upon meeting Tasha, Davis noted that he’d once had to represent his own brother. (From the blurb above, we’re guessing that didn’t go too well.)

Redman (of Def Squad) and Method Man (of Wu-Tang Clan) have been a rap/pop-culture duo for more than two decades, teaming up for albums like Blackout!, a movie called How High and a very brief 2004 Fox sitcom called Method & Red. Their recent Verzuz performance was, well, [fire emoji].

Popular on TVLine

In addition, Redman’s other credits include Seed of Chucky and video games including True Crime: New York City and Def Jam Vendetta.

What do you think of Redman’s casting? Sound off in the comments!