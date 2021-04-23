NCIS: LA Renewed for Season 13

The NCIS: Los Angeles agents will keep on flashing their badges, now that CBS has renewed the high-octane drama for a 13th season. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

CBS’ decision on the spinoff’s fate was concurrent with the official series order for an Aloha State-based NCIS: Hawaii, and came barely a week after the NCIS mothership (along with Blue Bloods, Magnum P.I., S.W.A.T. and Bull) got picked up for the 2021-22 TV season.

Prior to that, CBS had renewed The Equalizer (for Season 2), FBI (Season 4), FBI: Most Wanted (Season 3), Bob Hearts Abishola (Season 3), The Neighborhood (Season 4) and Young Sheldon (for Seasons 5-7!), whereas NCIS: New Orleans, Mom and MacGyver all were handed cancellations.

Through its most recent episode (which aired April 4), NCIS: Los Angeles is averaging 5.6 million weekly viewers and a 0.6 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers) — down just 12 percent from its pre-pandemic Season 11 totals. Out of the 14 original dramas CBS has aired this TV season, it ties for No. 4 in the demo (behind its Sunday lead-in, The Equalizer, plus FBI and NCIS) while placing seventh in total audience.

NCIS: LA resumes Season 12 on Sunday, May 2, with an episode in which the team hunts down the technology that created a realistic deep fake video of a deceased terrorist. Its season finale is scheduled for May 23.

