NCIS: Hawaii Snags Series Order at CBS

CBS is officially saying ‘Aloha!’ to NCIS: Hawaii, handing a formal series order to the third spinoff (and fourth series overall) in the venerable franchise.

The news comes on the heels of the network renewing NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles, and exactly one month before NCIS: New Orleans takes its final bow.

As we previously reported, NCIS: Hawaii will have a female lead — a first for the NCIS franchise. Thus far, NCIS has only had men atop the call sheet (i.e. Mark Harmon in NCIS, Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J in NCIS: Los Angeles and Scott Bakula in the soon-to-conclude NCIS: New Orleans). The ill-fated NCIS: Red offshoot actually came the closest to having a woman at the helm, employing Kim Raver and John Corbett as co-leads.

NCIS: Hawaii will center on the tentatively-named (and not yet cast) Jane Tennant, the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl. Tennant and her team will “balance duty to family and country, while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the island itself,” per CBS.

Matt Bosack (SEAL Team) penned the pilot along with NCIS: New Orleans‘ Jan Nash and Chris Silber. All three will serve as EPs. Larry Teng (Supergirl, SEAL Team) will direct and EP.