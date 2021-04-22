ER Cast Reunion: OG County General Crew Is Back — Watch Livestream

Did someone page Dr. Ross? ER Cast: Then and Now

George Clooney will reunite with his ER castmates on Thursday (at 8/7c), including on-screen love Julianna Margulies (Carol Hathaway), Anthony Edwards (Mark Greene) and Noah Wyle (John Carter).

Additional RSVPs include Gloria Reuben (Jeanie Boulet), Laura Innes (Kerry Weaver), Alex Kingston (Elizabeth Corday), Goran Visnjic (Luka Kovac), Paul McCrane (Robert Romano), Ming-Na Wen (Jing-Mei Chen), Laura Cerón (Chuny Marquez), Yvette Freeman (Haleh Adams), Conni Marie Brazelton (Connie Oligario), Ellen Crawford (Lydia Wright) and CCH Pounder (Angela Hicks).

The virtual reunion is part of Stars in the House, a daily web series hosted by Sirius XM’s Seth Rudetsky and producer/husband James Wesley. The event will benefit Reuben’s Waterkeeper Alliance, a global nonprofit that works to ensure every community worldwide has drinkable, fishable, swimmable water.

ER was a pivotal piece of NBC’s Must-See TV lineup from 1994-2009, airing Thursdays at 10/9c for the entirety of its run. It amassed a record-setting 124 Emmy nominations, winning a total of 23 Emmys, including one for Outstanding Drama Series.

Up until 2019, when it was upstaged by ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, ER‘s 331 episodes made it TV’s longest-running medical drama. While a revival is not currently in the works, executive producer John Wells has said that he’d be open to a revival if “a really interesting idea” came along. (John Stamos is also on board, should he receive a call.)

The ER reunion begins at 8 pm ET. Press PLAY on the video above to watch your favorite County General alumni wax nostalgic, then hit the comments with your reactions.