Ratings: 9-1-1 Tops Monday Following 6-Week Break, American Idol Stays Low

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox's 9-1-1 returned from a six-week hiatus to 5.9 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, down a tick from its previous fresh episode but still topping Monday in the demo. TVLine readers gave the spring premiere an average grade of "A+"; read post mortem.

9-1-1: Lone Star (5.4 mil/0.8, reader grade “A+”; read post mortem) also returned down a tenth in the demo.

Over on NBC, The Voice (6.2 mil/0.85, read recap) rose week-to-week and led Monday in total audience. Debris (2.6 mil/0.4) was steady.

Elsewhere:

ABC | American Idol matched Sunday night’s season lows of 4.1 mil/0.55; read recap. The Good Doctor (4 mil/0.5, read recap) dipped to match its demo low.

THE CW | All American (683K/0.2) and Black Lightning (426K/0.1) were steady.

CBS | The Neighborhood (5 mil/0.7) ticked up in the demo, while Bob Hearts Abishola (4.7 mil/0.5), All Rise (3.2 mil/0.4) and Bull (4.6 mil/0.4) were all steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Do not taunt Happy Fun Ball.