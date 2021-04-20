Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke Eyeing Marvel's Secret Invasion (Report)

RELATED STORIES Secret Invasion: Olivia Colman Eyed to Join Samuel L. Jackson's Marvel Series

The onetime Dragon Queen rises again.

Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke reportedly is close to being an official cast member on Marvel’s Secret Invasion at Disney+, per our sister site Variety.

If and when the deal is set, Secret Invasion will become Clarke’s first television role since wrapping HBO’s hugely popular Thrones in 2019. Currently, no details on her role are available; TVLine has reached out to Marvel Studios for comment.

Announced in December during the Walt Disney Company’s Investor Day 2020, Secret Invasion stars MCU vet Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Captain Marvel‘s Ben Mendelsohn as the shapeshifting Skrull named Talos. The project, based on the 2008 Marvel Comics crossover of the same name, follows a sect of Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth.

News of Clarke’s potential involvement in the project comes a day after a similar development involving The Crown‘s Olivia Colman, who reportedly also has boarded the series — in a similarly secret role. Kingsley Ben-Adir (The OA, Peaky Blinders) also reportedly will play a lead villain in the upcoming series.

Clarke played Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons for all of Thrones‘ eight seasons. Her feature film credits include Me Before You, Last Christmas and Solo: A Star Wars Story.