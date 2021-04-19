Secret Invasion: Olivia Colman Eyed to Join Samuel L. Jackson's Marvel Series

RELATED STORIES Big Shot Premiere: Does Stamos Score With Disney+ Basketball Dramedy?

The Secret Invasion just might include a bit of small-screen “royalty.”

The Crown‘s Olivia Colman is in talks to board Disney+’s Samuel L. Jackson-led Marvel series, per THR.com, though there are no details on her role, nor is Marvel Studios commenting on the report.

Announced in December during the Walt Disney Company’s Investor Day 2020, Secret Invasion stars MCU vet Jackson as Nick Fury and Captain Marvel‘s Ben Mendelsohn as the shapeshifting Skrull named Talos. The project, based on the 2008 Marvel Comics crossover of the same name, follows a sect of Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth.

Previously reported (but still not yet confirmed by Marvel or Disney+), Ben-Adir — whose TV credits include The OA, Peaky Blinders, High Fidelity and The Comey Rule (playing President Barack Obama) — has been cast as a lead villain.

An Academy Award winner for The Favourite, Colman’s previous TV credits include the aforementioned The Crown (where she won a Golden Globe for playing the middle-aged Queen Elizabeth II), Fleabag, Broadchurch and The Night Manager.