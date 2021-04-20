Adventure Time's Finn and Jake Are Together Again This May on HBO Max — Watch New Distant Lands Promo

RELATED STORIES Adventure Time: Distant Lands EP Tackles Our Burning 'BMO' Questions, Including the Identity of 'Mr. M'

Jake the Dog and Finn the Human’s “biggest adventure ever” is exactly one month away.

Together Again, the third installment in HBO Max’s Adventure Time: Distant Lands series, reunites the main heroes from the beloved Cartoon Network hit for a journey of epic proportions on Thursday, May 20 — and TVLine has your exclusive first look at its promo.

“After a break from adventuring, a series of mysterious events leads Finn and Jake farther from home than they have ever traveled before,” reads the official synopsis. “When they find themselves face to face with a monstrous evil, Finn and Jake must unite for the adventure of their lifetimes!”

The first Distant Lands episode, BMO, followed the titular video game console on an intergalactic adventure that turned out to be a prequel (gasp!), while the second episode, Obsidian, showed us what has become of Ooo’s favorite lovebirds Princess Bubblegum and Marceline. The fourth and final installment, Wizard City, will chronicle Peppermint Butler’s days at Wizard School; a premiere date for that little treat has not been set.

