TV Ratings: ACM Awards Top Sunday, Batwoman Rises, Zoey's Ties Low

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ broadcast of the Academy of Country Music Awards averaged 6.1 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, down 8 and 20 percent from last year’s ceremony (which aired in September) but still leading Sunday in the demo. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Leading into the ACMs, 60 Minutes (8.2 mil/0.6) drew Sunday’s biggest audience.

Elsewhere:

THE CW | Batwoman (560K/0.2) drew its best audience in eight episodes and also ticked up in the demo. Charmed (437K/0.1) delivered a best-since-premiere audience and was flat in the demo.

NBC | Leading again out of an Ellen’s Game of Games rerun, Zoey’s Playlist (1.15 mil/0.2) hit and tied series lows. Fellow “bubble” show Good Girls (1.5 mil/0.4, read recap) ticked up.

ABC | American Idol (4.7 mil/0.65, read recap) tied season lows, The Rookie (3.6 mil/0.4, get Emily Deschanel casting news) was steady.

FOX | Bless the Harts (00K/0.3) was up, The Simpsons (1.2 mil/0.4) and Bob’s Burgers (1.1 mil/0.4) were steady, and The Great North (910K/0.3) and Family Guy (1/2 mil/0.4) dipped.

