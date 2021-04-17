TV Ratings: Blue Bloods Draws Second-Largest Audience of Season

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Blue Bloods celebrated its renewal by growing to 6.7 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, marking its second-largest audience of the season and tying its season high in the demo.
Blue Bloods tied ABC’s Shark Tank for the Friday demo win while easily copping the night’s biggest audience.
Opening the Eye’s night, MacGyver (4.2 mil/0.4) hit and tied series lows ahead of its April 30 series finale, while Magnum P.I. (5.4 mil/0.5) was steady.
Elsewhere:
ABC | Shark Tank (3.8 mil/0.6) slipped to its second-lowest numbers of the season.
NBC | The Blacklist (3.4 mil/0.3) tied its demo low.
FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2 mil/0.5) dipped.
THE CW | Whose Line Is It Anyway? (745K/0.1) and Penn & Teller: Fool Us (669K/0.1) were steady.
