TV Ratings: Blue Bloods Draws Second-Largest Audience of Season

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Blue Bloods celebrated its renewal by growing to 6.7 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, marking its second-largest audience of the season and tying its season high in the demo. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Blue Bloods tied ABC’s Shark Tank for the Friday demo win while easily copping the night’s biggest audience.

Opening the Eye’s night, MacGyver (4.2 mil/0.4) hit and tied series lows ahead of its April 30 series finale, while Magnum P.I. (5.4 mil/0.5) was steady.

Elsewhere:

ABC | Shark Tank (3.8 mil/0.6) slipped to its second-lowest numbers of the season.

NBC | The Blacklist (3.4 mil/0.3) tied its demo low.

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2 mil/0.5) dipped.

THE CW | Whose Line Is It Anyway? (745K/0.1) and Penn & Teller: Fool Us (669K/0.1) were steady.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!