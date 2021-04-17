The Masked Singer: All the Clues You Need Heading Into Season 5's Super 8

The Masked Singer‘s wildcards are all on the table. Nick Cannon’s T-shirt cannon has been deployed to full effect. The judges have used the term “game-changing” or some variant thereof roughly 5,000 times. You know what that means? We’re heading into Season 5’s Super 8.

The eight remaining competitors — Chameleon, Russian Dolls, Robopine, Seashell, Black Swan, Piglet, Crab and the just-added wildcard Yeti — will duke it out on Wednesday for the chance to advance to the next round. In addition to introducing Yeti, this past week’s episode showed off some very good performances from Seashell and Robopine in particular; at the end of the hour, Orca was voted to go home. When the killer whale’s head came off, he was revealed to be Sugar Ray lead singer/frequent TV presenter Mark McGrath. (Read a full recap of the episode.)

Now, ahead of Episode 7 on Wednesday (Fox, 8/7c), we’ve gathered what we believe are the most important clues from the premiere and consolidated them into a handy guide. The goal: Figure out who’s beneath those costumes far before their unveilings.

All season long, we'll update the gallery at right — go to it directly here — with information gleaned from this week's show, and we'll add our (and some of your) thoughts about who's beneath the costumes.