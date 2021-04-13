This Is Us Sneak Peek: Kevin's Visit Has Randall Tied in Knots — Watch Video

RELATED STORIES The Blacklist Preview: Liz (Finally!) Returns in New Photos From Season 8

In case you’ve forgotten the key burns in Randall and Kevin’s Season 4 no-emotional-holds-barred fight, don’t worry: This Is Us‘ Beth is here to remind you.

In the exclusive sneak peek below, Mrs. Pearson deftly gives us a recap of why the Pearson brothers are planning to have a summit to address their “racially charged childhood,” as she so succinctly puts it. She also manages to bolster her slightly nervous husband and reiterate why it’s so important that the two brothers work out their decades-long grievances

“Randall, the man is coming across the country to have a long-awaited talk,” she says as they discuss the visit while cleaning up breakfast plates and preparing for the day. “This needs to happen.”

Randall agrees, but can’t seem to get a look of extreme apprehension off his face. “I asked for this,” he says. “Here it is, and now I wish I could put it off for another 40 years.”

In case you’re looking for a little more of a refresher on the argument Beth references, it took place in the Season 4 finale and was the reason that Randall didn’t celebrate his 40th birthday with his siblings. The fight started because a sneaky Randall had talked Rebecca into signing up for a clinical trial to address her dementia, but exploded into Kevin and Randall shouting insults at each other. Randall said Kevin could try all he wanted, but he’d never be Jack, “and you’ll never be me.” Kevin countered with this piercing arrow: “You know, I used to think the worst thing that ever happened to me was the day Dad died… Hand to God, Randall: The worst thing that ever happened to me was the day they brought you home.” (Read a full recap here.)

Press PLAY on the video below to watch Randall and Beth prep, then hit the comments with your predictions on how Kevin and Randall’s talk — which happens tonight at 9/8c on NBC — is going to go.