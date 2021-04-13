ER Reunion: George Clooney to Join Julianna Margulies, Anthony Edwards, Noah Wyle, Gloria Reuben and 9 More

RELATED STORIES Who's Your 'ER' Revival Dream Team? Choose Your Perfect Staff of 10, Stat!

The OG County General crew is getting back together, albeit for one night only.

The original cast of NBC’s ER — George Clooney (Doug Ross), Julianna Margulies (Carol Hathaway), Anthony Edwards (Mark Greene) and Noah Wyle (John Carter) — is set to reunite on Thursday, April 22 as part of Stars in the House, a YouTube series hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, People reports.

Fellow OGs Sherry Stringfield (Susan Lewis) and Eriq La Salle (Peter Benton) are unfortunately missing from the guest list.

The virtual reunion was coordinated by Gloria Reuben (Jeanie Boulet), who will also participate. The event will benefit Reuben’s Waterkeeper Alliance, a global nonprofit focused solely on clean water.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be reuniting with my ER family for a cause that is so close to my heart,” Reuben said in a statement. “So grateful to Seth and James for allowing us to use their incredible platform to do so.”

Additional RSVPs include Laura Innes (Kerry Weaver), Alex Kingston (Elizabeth Corday), Goran Visnjic (Luka Kovac), Paul McCrane (Robert Romano), Ming-Na Wen (Jing-Mei Chen), Laura Cerón (Chuny Marquez), Yvette Freeman (Haleh Adams), Conni Marie Brazelton (Connie Oligario) and CCH Pounder (Angela Hicks).

Clooney famously left ER midway through Season 5 to pursue a film career. One year later, he returned for a top-secret cameo in Margulies’ final episode as a series regular.

The pair eventually returned for a final-season episode that revealed that Doug and Carol were happily married and working at the University of Washington Medical Center. Unbeknownst to either of them, they coordinated the organ donation that saved Carter’s life.

Up until 2019, when it was upstaged by ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, ER‘s 331 episodes made it TV’s longest-running medical drama. While a revival is not currently in the works, executive producer John Wells has said that he’d be open to a revival if “a really interesting idea” came along.

Will you tune in for the ER cast reunion later this month? And do you still hold out hope for a full-fledged revival? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.