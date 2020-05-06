ER Vet Julianna Margulies Shares Vintage Doug/Carol Reunion Photo

Julianna Margulies is getting the hang of this social media thing.

To commemorate former ER love interest George Clooney‘s 59th birthday on Wednesday, the relative Instagram newbie shared a vintage Doug/Carol photo from what was arguably the pair’s most memorable scene together on the NBC medical drama.

“Happy Birthday to my sweet pal George Clooney,” Margulies wrote under the throwback pic. “This picture was taken right after we filmed our very last scene together in Seattle for ER.”

The Season 6 scene in question famously featured the top-secret return of Clooney on the occasion of Margulies’ final episode as a series regular. “We knew we wanted to get them together at the end, but we wanted it to be a complete surprise,” John Wells previously told EW.com. “So I convinced Warner Bros. to give us a private jet and talked to George, and we flew up to Seattle with a very small crew that all signed pledges that they wouldn’t tell anybody.”

Margulies and Clooney would eventually return to ER for one more episode in the series’ 15th and final season.