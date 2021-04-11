SNL: Timothée Chalamet Shares Love for 'Weird Little Flutes' in Music Video ft. Kid Cudi, Chris Redd, Pete Davidson

RELATED STORIES SNL Cold Open: Minnesota News Crew Debates Derek Chauvin Trial (Video)

Never underestimate the power of a “Weird Little Flute.”

Saturday Night Live dropped its latest music video this weekend, as musical guest Kid Cudi joined cast members Pete Davidson and Chris Redd to lay down a hip-hop homage about their favorite woodwind instrument. Host Carey Mulligan joined the fun as a sales associate in a music store, while Call Me By Your Name‘s Timothée Chalamet popped up in a surprise cameo to help praise the almighty flute.

In the video, the foursome poked fun at the number of hit rap cuts that include the flute front and center, like Beastie Boys’ “Sure Shot” and Future’s “Mask Off.”

The crew rapped about taking their prized possession everywhere. “We in the club, that place is hoppin’, the bass is pumpin, the Cristal poppin’ / A girl comes up to me, she kinda cute, she says, ‘Yo, what’s that in your pants?’ I said, ‘Oh that? It’s my weird little flute!'”

The clip even showcased how the group cares for their beloved instruments, as they spat verses about cleaning their flutes’ chambers and keeping it “safe as hell” in a protective case splashed with stickers.

Watch the full music video below:

Technically, Kid Cudi wasn’t the only musical guest on Saturday night. Marcus Mumford (Mulligan’s husband and the lead singer of Mumford & Sons) crashed her opening monologue, bringing his guitar along with him. Elsewhere, the sketch comedy series weighed in on the Derek Chauvin trial by way of a fictitious Minnesota morning news program, and the cold open starred Ego Nwodim, Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon and Alex Moffat as a four-person anchor team that also acknowledged the deaths of Prince Philip and rapper DMX.

What did you think about the “Weird Little Flute” music video and the episode overall? Grade it below, then drop your thoughts in a comment!