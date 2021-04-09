DMX, 'Party Up' Rapper, Dead at 50

RELATED STORIES Perry Mason: Tatiana Maslany Not Returning as Sister Alice in Season 2

Rapper DMX, the Grammy nominated rapper best known for singles “Party Up (Up in Here)” and “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” has passed away. He was 50.

The rapper, whose real name was Earl Simmons, died Friday, one week after suffering a heart attack, reported Rolling Stone. He was rushed to a hospital in White Plains, N.Y. on Friday, April 2 with “some brain activity,” and was placed in the critical care unit. He failed to recover.

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days,” his family said in a statement. “Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.”

An initial TMZ report claimed the rapper’s heart attack was triggered by an overdose, but his reps have not confirmed those details.

DMX had a long and public history with drug abuse throughout the years. He had multiple run-ins with the law, including multiple arrests for violations such as drug possession, animal cruelty and violating probation, among others. He previously entered rehab in 2002, but was again arrested in 2004 for cocaine possession and criminal possession of a weapon.

In 2019, following his release from a West Virginia prison for federal tax evasion, the rapper cancelled a series of live performances to check himself into rehab for substance abuse.

The rapper’s career spawned decades, and included 15 Billboard Hot 100 hits. Since bursting onto the scene in 1991, he released eight studio albums and 46 singles. He was nominated for three Grammy Awards between 2001-2002 for his tracks “Who We Be” and “Party Up (Up in Here),” in addition to a Best Rap Album nod for 2001’s …And Then There Was X. In addition, he won two consecutive American Music Awards starting in 2000 for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist.

On the TV side of things, DMX held cameos and guest-starring spots as himself in shows like Moesha, MadTV, Half & Half, Chappelle’s Show, Fresh Off the Boat and Black Ink Crew.