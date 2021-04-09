Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth's Husband, Dead at 99

Prince Philip, a member of the British royal family who has held the Duke of Edinburgh title since 1947, has died at the age of 99. Philip’s passing comes after he began feeling ill in late February, leading to hospitalization in London and treatment for various ailments.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the Royal Family’s official website said. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Born in 1921 to Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and Princess Alice of Battenberg, Philip was first known as Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark, a title he renounced in 1947. After attending Dartmouth, the United Kingdom’s naval academy, he served in the Royal Navy before and during his marriage to Queen Elizabeth II, until his active military service ended in 1952.

It was at Dartmouth that Philip and Elizabeth first met in 1939; they became engaged in 1947, married just four months later, and the Duke of Edinburgh title was bestowed upon Philip on his wedding day. During his 70-plus years in that role, Philip was dedicated to a career of public service, with particular passion for conservation of the environment, research in science and technology, and the encouragement of sport. He also founded the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, a youth awards program that encourages young men and women to serve their communities and develop new skills. In 2017, Philip retired from his royal duties, having completed thousands of public engagements — both solo and alongside the Queen — during his tenure. TV Stars We Lost in 2021

Philip was portrayed in pop culture several times during his career in the public eye, most recently on Netflix’s The Crown. Matt Smith (Doctor Who) played the role in Seasons 1 and 2, followed by Tobias Menzies (Outlander) in Seasons 3 and 4; Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones) will reportedly take up the baton for the final two seasons. Fictionalized versions of Philip have also appeared in the TV movies The Royal Romance of Charles and Diana (1982), Charles & Diana: A Royal Love Story (1982) and The Queen’s Sister (2005), as well as the Oscar-winning 2006 film The Queen, where he was portrayed by James Cromwell.

In addition to the Queen, Philip is survived by his four children — Charles, Prince of Wales; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex; and Anne, Princess Royal — and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.