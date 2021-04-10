Masked Singer: New Clues About Crab, Chameleon, the Wild Cards and More

When is a Masked Singer wild card not a wild card? When he’s actually host Nick Cannon, pulling a fast one on judges and the audience alike!

That’s precisely what took place in Wednesday’s episode, when a wild card contestant named Bulldog wound up getting the short end of the fetching stick: He was chosen by fill-in host Niecy Nash to be unmasked, leaving Crab, Piglet, Black Swan and Chameleon safe for another week. (Read a full recap of the episode.)

And when the golden dog’s head came off, he was revealed to be Cannon, returned from his quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 just before the start of the season.

Ahead of Episode 5 on Wednesday (Fox, 8/7c) we’ve gathered what we believe are the most important clues from the premiere and consolidated them into a handy guide. The goal: Figure out who’s beneath those costumes far before their unveilings.

