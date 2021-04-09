TV Ratings: SVU and Grey's Top Night, Law & Orders Down From Boffo Xover

RELATED STORIES Did ABC's Rebel Make a Strong Case for Itself? Grade the Premiere

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s Law & Order: SVU this Thursday drew 4.7 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating, down sharply (and understandably) from last week’s well-hyped crossover event, but still tying ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy for the nightly demo win.

Organized Crime (4.7 mil/0.8, read recap) was also down markedly, while NBC leadoff Manifest (3.1 mil/0.5, read post mortem) dipped to hit and match series lows.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Young Sheldon (6.6 mil/0.7), United States of Al (5.2 mil/0.6) and B Positive (3.7 mil/0.4) were steady, while Mom (4.7 mil/0.6) and Clarice (2.6 mil/0.3) ticked up. Sheldon drew Thursday’s largest audience.

ABC | Station 19 (4.7 mil/0.7) dipped, Grey’s (4.7 mil/0.9, read recap) was steady, and Rebel (3.6 mil/0.5) was on par with A Million Little Things‘ Thursday averages (3.3 mil/0.5). TVLine readers gave Rebel an average grade of “B,” with 78 percent planning to stay tuned.

THE CW | Walker (1.07 mil/0.2) hit an audience low and dipped in the demo; Legacies (521K/0.1) dropped a few eyeballs but was steady in the demo.

FOX | Hell’s Kitchen (2.5 mil/0.7) and Last Man Standing (2.2 mil/0.4) were steady, The Moodys (1.13 mil/0.3 ticked up.

