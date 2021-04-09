Perry Mason: Tatiana Maslany Not Returning as Sister Alice in Season 2

RELATED STORIES The Nevers Review: Sparkling Leading Ladies Aside, Joss Whedon's HBO Drama Is Just Reheated Buffy Season 7

Perry Mason and Sister Alice are officially going their separate ways.

TVLine has learned exclusively that Tatiana Maslany will not be returning to HBO’s period drama in Season 2. An HBO rep confirms the news, noting that Sister Alice’s “arc came to an end as planned in the Season 1 finale.”

In an interview last August immediately following the finale, Maslany intimated that Sister Alice’s story was not over. “I think it’s the first chapter,” she told Collider. “I think she’s finally working to emancipate herself from all of the things that have defined her and controlled her up until this point… she sort of becomes distilled in a way. She’s, in a way, starting again.”

Similarly, Perry Mason EP Susan Downey said at the time that she was very much leaving the door open for more Sister Alice in Season 2 “What’s always great is you build these characters in Season 1… there are some of these characters where you come away and you go, ‘We’ve got to find a way to get them into Season 2,’ she told Collider. “There are going to be new arenas that we want to play with, and whether or not she ends up on this next leg of the journey or maybe comes back even further down the road, I think it remains to be seen.”

Maslany’s in-limbo Perry Mason status appeared to come into greater focus back in December when the Emmy winner formally signed on to play the title role Disney+’s upcoming She-Hulk series, production of which will likely overlap with Season 2 of the Matthew Rhys-led drama.

Meanwhile, Perry Mason is expected to fill the void with a handful of new characters, as well as more screen time for existing characters: As recently reported, Eric Lange (Detective Holcomb) and Justin Kirk (Hamilton Berger) have been promoted to series regulars ahead of Season 2.