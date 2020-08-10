Perry Mason: Will Tatiana Maslany's Sister Alice Be Back for Season 2?

RELATED STORIES Perry Mason EPs on the Finale's Twist Ending, Winning Over Skeptics and What's on the Docket for Season 2

Perry Mason‘s season finale wrapped up a lot of loose plot threads, but one is still dangling: Will we see more of Tatiana Maslany as Sister Alice when the HBO legal drama returns for Season 2?

Sunday’s finale ended with Perry tracking down the former preacher at a roadside diner, where she was working as a waitress. She and Perry debated the merits of spiritual faith versus hard evidence — and showed a bit of a romantic spark, if you ask us — before they parted ways. (For more on the finale, click here for our post mortem with showrunners Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald.) But was that the last we’ll see of Sister Alice? Emily Dodson’s case may be over, but Pete did say that he and prosecutor Hamilton Burger would be going after the church… the same church where Alice did her preaching.

Maslany, for one, doesn’t think that Sister Alice’s story is done yet. “I think it’s the first chapter,” she tells Collider. “I think she’s finally working to emancipate herself from all of the things that have defined her and controlled her up until this point… she sort of becomes distilled in a way. She’s reimagined by the end of it, similarly to Perry in a very different place, devoid of all the things she knew to be true. All of the markers of her identity, her mother, the church, her faith, her connection to Emily, all of it is stripped away. And she’s, in a way, starting again.” (TVLine has reached out to Maslany’s representatives for comment.)

Series star Matthew Rhys would also like to see Maslany back: “Obviously, there’s a lot of room for Sister Alice to join the legal team, now that she’s a free agent.” And though nothing has officially been announced (an HBO rep tells TVLine it’s “too soon to say at this stage”), executive producer Susan Downey is leaving the door open. “What’s always great is you build these characters in Season 1… there are some of these characters where you come away and you go, ‘We’ve got to find a way to get them into Season 2’… There are going to be new arenas that we want to play with, and whether or not she ends up on this next leg of the journey or maybe comes back even further down the road, I think it remains to be seen.”

One last clue, though: Maslany did refer to playing Sister Alice in the past tense when posting about the finale on Instagram, saying she “loved” playing the role.

