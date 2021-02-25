TVLine Items: Hulu's Mike Tyson Series, Perry Mason Promotions and More

Hulu is getting in the boxing ring with Mike Tyson. The streamer has ordered the limited scripted series Iron Mike, about “the wild, tragic and controversial life and career behind one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture,” it was announced during the virtual Television Critics Association winter press tour.

The eight-episode drama was created by I, Tonya screenwriter Steven Rogers, with Karin Gist (mixed-ish, Girlfriends) serving as showrunner.

* Perry Mason has promoted Eric Lange (Detective Holcomb) and Justin Kirk (Hamilton Berger) to series regulars ahead of Season 2, our sister site Deadline reports

* The Animaniacs revival has been renewed for Season 3 at Hulu, ahead of its Season 2 premiere later this year.

* Paramount+ (formerly known as CBS All Access) is reviving reality shows Dating Naked (formerly on VH1) and Ink Master (previously on Paramount Network).

* BET+ is developing Tyler Perry’s All the Queen’s Men, a scripted drama that follows the female owner of an upscale strip club in Atlanta, Deadline reports.

* Pluto TV on Tuesday, March 2 will launch the MLB Channel, which will stream over 200 hours of classic content licensed from the Major League Baseball Film & Video Archive, with quarterly refreshes.

* Hulu has released a trailer for Solar Opposites Season 2. All eight episodes drop Friday, March 26:

