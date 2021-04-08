The Crowded Room: Tom Holland to Star in Apple's Mental Illness Drama

Tom Holland is weaving quite the web at Apple TV+. After headlining the streamer’s original film Cherry (from Avengers directing duo The Russo Brothers), the Spider-Man actor is set to executive-produce and star in The Crowded Room, a 10-episode drama from Oscar-winning filmmaker Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind). Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

The series is described as a “gripping anthology” that explores “the true and inspirational stories of those who have struggled, and learned to successfully live with, mental illness.” The first season, which is based on the biography The Minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes, will tell the story of Milligan (played by Holland), the first person ever acquitted of a crime because of Multiple Personality Disorder (aka Dissociative Identity Disorder).

The Crowded Room marks Holland’s first TV gig since his supporting role in the 2015 PBS/BBC Two miniseries Wolf Hall. He has since gone on to play Peter Parker in Marvel’s Avengers franchise, including 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. He’ll reprise his role in the forthcoming threequel Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is currently slated for a Dec. 17 release.

Holland isn’t the first Avenger to headline a series for Apple TV+: Chris Evans (aka Captain America) starred in Defending Jacob, which aired last spring. Additionally, Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) is attached to the limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, based on the novel by best-selling author Walter Mosley; and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) will star in the 1960s-set drama Lessons in Chemistry, based on the upcoming debut novel by Bonnie Garmus.