Brie Larson to Star in Science Drama Lessons in Chemistry for Apple

A new drama starring and executive-produced by Academy Award-winner Brie Larson has been given a straight-to-series order at AppleTV+.

Set in the 1960s and based on the upcoming debut novel by Bonnie Garmus, Lessons in Chemistry “follows Elizabeth Zott, whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a society deeming that women belong in the domestic sphere, not the professional one. When Elizabeth finds herself pregnant, alone and fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes,” reads the official description.

The series will be written and executive-produced by Susannah Grant (A Gifted Man), with Jason Bateman (Ozark) and Michael Costigan (The Outsider) serving as additional EPs.

Apple previously ordered another series starring Larson, a drama based on Amyrillis Fox’s memoir Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA. That series — which has been put on hold — was set to take a “provocative and contemporary look at a young woman’s journey in the CIA, told through the prism of her closest relationships.”

