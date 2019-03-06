Brie Larson to Star in, Executive-Produce CIA Drama Series for Apple

One of Marvel’s finest is being recruited by another high-profile organization. Apple has given a series order to a Brie Larson-fronted drama based on Amyrillis Fox’s upcoming memoir Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA, TVLine has learned.

The yet-untitled drama is being described as a “provocative and contemporary look at a young woman’s journey in the CIA, told through the prism of her closest relationships.”

Larson is one of many A-listers making their way to Apple in the near future. To name a few: Jennifer Garner is starring in a J.J. Abrams-produced limited series about a woman awaiting a last-minute heart transplant; Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell are starring a drama series set behind the scenes of a morning talk show; and Chris Evans will star in and executive-produce Defending Jacob, a limited series about a lawyer whose 14-year-old son stands accused of murder. (Click here for a complete breakdown of the series Apple currently has in development.)

Larson will also executive-produce this project, along with 51 Entertainment’s Lynette Howell and Samantha Housman, and Media Res’ Michael Ellenberg. Animal Kingdom’s Megan Martin is in final negotiations to write and executive-produce. And in addition to providing additional background material for the series, Fox will also produce.

Your thoughts on Larson joining the Apple family? Drop ’em in a comment below.