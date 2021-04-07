No Activity: Watch a Sneak Peek of the Comedy's First-Ever Animated Season

RELATED STORIES The Good Fight: Wayne Brady Joins Season 5 as Love Interest for [Spoiler]

You’ve never seen No Activity‘s police department quite like this.

When the cop comedy returns Thursday for its fourth season on Paramount+ (fka CBS All Access), it will also make the switch from live-action to computer animation, and TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at the show’s new look.

In the scene below, Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows return to voice Nick Cullen and Judd Tolbeck, respectively, the former of whom has realized his dream of joining the FBI in the new episodes. “But he’ll soon discover that being an FBI agent isn’t that special, after all,” the Season 4 logline teases. “Despite the promotion, Cullen’s path continues to cross with former partner Judd Tolbeck, who adjusts to life with a new partner of his own.”

Though Seasons 2 and 3 of No Activity released all episodes at once, Season 4 will return to a weekly rollout strategy, with new episodes dropping every Thursday. The series is one of several that has used an animated approach during the coronavirus pandemic; NBC’s The Blacklist and Pop TV’s now-cancelled One Day at a Time also leaned on animation at the start of the pandemic, amid the shutdown of dozens of TV productions.

Check out our exclusive No Activity video below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the new approach!