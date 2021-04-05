Ratings: American Idol, 60 Minutes Lead a Quiet Easter Sunday

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s American Idol led Easter Sunday in the demo, scoring a 0.75 demo rating to go along with its 5.3 million total viewers; read recap.

Leading out of Idol‘s two-hour celebrity duets kickoff, The Rookie (3.7 mil/0.5; great callback, Lucy!) was up a tenth in the demo. American Idol Season 19: Here Are Our (Extremely) Early Top 10 Predictions

Elsewhere, on a holiday where overall TV usage was down sharply:

CBS | 60 Minutes delivered Sunday’s largest audience (7.3 million), followed by The Equalizer (6.7 mil/0.6). NCIS: LA (5.5 mil/0.5) and New Orleans (4.6 mil/0.4) both dipped in the demo.

NBC | Ellen’s Game of Games (1.7 mil/0.2) was down in the demo, while Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (1.2 mil/0.2, read post mortem) stabilized.

FOX | Ice Age Whatever did 557K/0.1, followed by the freshly cancelled Bless the Harts‘ 445K/0.1. Malika the Lion Queen averaged 900K and a 0.1.

