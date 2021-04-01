Bless the Harts Cancelled at Fox

Sorry, Bless the Harts fans, but this is no April Fool’s joke — the animated comedy will not return to Fox for a third season, TVLine has learned.

That said, Fox will continue to air the show’s second season in its entirety; the series finale is expected to air in May.

Season to date, Bless the Harts is averaging a 0.46 demo rating and 1.3 million total weekly viewers (in Live+Same Day numbers). It thus ranks last among all of Fox’s Sunday night offerings this season, while in total viewers the only Fox show to draw a smaller audience was the ill-fated NEXT.

Created by Emily Spivey (Saturday Night Live), the show follows the day-to-day exploits of a working-class family — single mom Jenny, along with her daughter, boyfriend and mother — in North Carolina.

Bless the Harts‘ voice cast includes Kristen Wiig (SNL) as Jenny Hart, Maya Rudolph (Big Mouth) as Jenny’s mom Betty, Jillian Bell (Workaholics) as Jenny’s daughter Violet, Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project) as Jenny’s boyfriend Wayne Edwards, Fortune Feimster (Kenan) as Jenny’s co-worker Brenda Clemmons, and Kumail Nanjiani (Silcon Valley) as Jesus Christ.

Fox’s current crop of animated programming now includes The Simpsons (renewed for Seasons 33 and 34), Family Guy (renewed for Seasons 20 and 21), Bob’s Burgers (renewed for Seasons 12 and 13), The Great North (renewed for Season 2), Duncanville (returning May 23), Housebroken (premiering May 31) and a new Dan Harmon-created series that will debut sometime in 2022.

TVLine’s Broadcast TV Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Bless the Harts‘ early conclusion. Your thoughts on the cancellation? Drop ’em in a comment below.