TV Ratings: Pooch Perfect Fetches Tuesday Win, Supergirl Returns Down

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Pooch Perfect debuted to 3.9 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, on par with time slot predecessor To Tell the Truth‘s most recent airing (4.1 mil/0.5) and claiming the demo win on a semi-quiet Tuesday. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Leading out of the dog grooming competition, black-ish (2.4 mil/0.4), mixed-ish (2 mil/0.4) and Soul of a Nation (1.4 mil/0.3) were all steady.

CBS’ NCIS rerun copped Tuesday’s largest audience, with 4.8 million.

Elsewhere:

THE CW | The Flash dipped to a new audience low (933K) while steady in the demo (with a 0.2); read post mortem/get casting news. Supergirl opened its final season/christened its new night with 712K (its largest audience since midway through Season 5) and a 0.1 demo rating (down a tenth from both last season’s average and finale). TVLine readers gave the opener an average grade of “B+”; read post mortem.

NBC | Young Rock (2.5 mil/0.5, read “Andre the Giant” Q&A), Kenan (2 mil/0.4) and, leading out of a This Is Us rerun, New Amsterdam (3.3 mil/0.4) all dipped, with the medical drama hitting/matching series lows.

