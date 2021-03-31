TVLine Items: SMG's New Pilot, Shameless Star Revisits SVU and More

Buffy the Vampire Slayer vet Sarah Michelle Gellar is tapping back into her teenage angst roots. The actress has been cast in Amazon Prime’s YA comedy pilot Hot Pink, created by Elisabeth Holm (Obvious Child), our sister site Variety reports.

The project is loosely based on Elana K. Arnold’s book What Girls Are Made Of, in which the main character, teenager Nina Faye, was raised to believe that there’s no such thing as unconditional love, so she does anything for her boyfriend to prove her worthiness. But after he breaks up with her, Nina is lost and sets out to find out what the conditions of love really are. No details about Gellar’s role are currently available.

Gellar’s other TV credits include The Crazy Ones and All My Children. She is also attached to the limited series Sometimes I Lie and the dramedy Other People’s Houses, both of which are in development at Fox.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Shameless‘ Ethan Cutkosky will return to Law & Order: SVU this season, TVLine has confirmed. He’ll play Henry Mesner, the character he originated in a Season 14 episode. Back then, Henry was a young boy whose abuse of his sister led him to be diagnosed as a psychopath and sent to a juvenile treatment facility. In the Season 22 episode, titled “Post-Graduate Psychopath,” Henry — who is now 18 — is asking to be released.

* The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on CBS (and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+).

* Jack Reynor (Strange Angel) will star opposite Chloë Grace Moretz in the Amazon Prime series The Peripheral, an adaptation of William Gibson’s novel from Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, Variety reports.

* Parents of preschoolers can now purchase tickets to PAW Patrol Live! At Home, an interactive streaming event that promises to have families “singing, dancing and cheering along with the beloved PAW Patrol as they once again save the day.” Guests can choose from three showtimes, on either Saturday, April 24 or Sunday, April 25: 7 am PT/10 am ET, 9 am PT/12 pm ET, or 2 pm PT/5 pm ET.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?