Sarah Michelle Gellar to Headline Fox Dramedy Series From Ringer Creators

Fox could soon be staging a reunion (of sorts) for the one-and-done drama series Ringer. Sarah Michelle Gellar is reteaming with the show’s co-creators for Other People’s Houses, a dramedy currently in development.

Gellar is slated to star in and exec-produce the potential series, which is described as a cross between Big Little Lies and Catastrophe. Based on Abbi Waxman’s 2018 novel, the project follows nine people living in the quiet, affluent Los Angeles neighborhood of Larchmont Village. Through the lens of social media, the characters will navigate emotional ups and downs “as they try to figure out their lives as partners, parents, friends and neighbors,” the logline reads.

Gellar will portray Anne Porter, a working mom and social media influencer who is at the center of the neighborhood’s drama. She’ll serve as an EP alongside Ringer bosses Eric Charmelo and Nicole Snyder, as well as Neil Meron, best known for NBC’s recent live musical productions.

Other People’s Houses would mark Gellar’s first regular primetime gig since the 2013 CBS sitcom The Crazy Ones, which was cancelled after one season. More recently, she’s lent her voice to Star Wars Rebels and Robot Chicken, and she made a brief cameo in The Big Bang Theory‘s series finale in May. Gellar was also attached to star in the limited series Sometimes I Lie, announced in January, though there’s currently no word on whether the project is moving forward.

Does Other People’s Houses sound promising to you? Drop a comment below.