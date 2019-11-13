Sarah Michelle Gellar-Led Limited Series Sometimes I Lie Lands at Fox

RELATED STORIES Last Man Standing Season 8 Promo Teases... an 'Enlightened' Mike Baxter?



Sarah Michelle Gellar‘s TV return is inching closer to reality.

The previously-announced limited series Sometimes I Lie — starring the Buffy vet as a woman trapped inside her own body — has landed at Fox for development. Based on the novel of the same name by Alice Feeney, Gellar will star as Amber Reynolds, who wakes up in a hospital bed, paralyzed, mute and unable to open her eyes — but she can hear everything that’s going on. She doesn’t know what landed her there, and the action skips around among the present, her childhood and the recent past.

Ellen DeGeneres and Jeff Kleeman (Splitting Up Together) are exec-producing alongside Gellar.

This is Gellar’s second project in development at Fox. As we previously reported, she is also reteaming with her former Ringer EPs on the prospective dramedy series Other People’s Houses. Described as a cross between Big Little Lies and Catastrophe, the project — based on Abbi Waxman’s 2018 novel — follows nine people living in the quiet, affluent Los Angeles neighborhood of Larchmont Village.

Should either project snag a series order, it would mark Gellar’s most significant TV gig since CBS’ The Crazy Ones, which was cancelled in 2014. She also voices characters in Robot Chicken and Star Wars Rebels.