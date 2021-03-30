TV Ratings: Opposite March Madness, Idol Stabilizes While The Voice Slips

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ primetime coverage of two Elite Eight March Madness matchups averaged a hair under 6 million total viewers along with a dominant 1.5 demo rating.

Opposite hoops…. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

NBC | The Voice (6 mil/0.7, read recap and get Ariana Grande news) was down from last Monday’s lows, but juuuust barely edged out basketball for the night’s largest audience. Debris (2.7 mil/0.3) dipped to season lows.

ABC | American Idol (4.8 mil/0.7, read recap) stabilized after hitting lows opposite last week’s March Madness. The Good Doctor (4.2 mil/0.5, read recap) also was steady after last week hitting lows.

FOX | America’s Most Wanted (1.9 mil/0.3) dipped.

THE CW | Bulletproof (532K/0.1) added a few eyeballs with its finale.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Kids, ask parents before calling.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.