American Gods Cancelled at Starz

Starz is done playing Gods.

The just-completed third season of American Gods will be its last, our sister site Deadline reports. The network confirms that the show will not return for a fourth season. The story may continue, though, in an event series or wrap-up movie.

“Everyone at Starz is grateful to the dedicated cast and crew, and our partners at Fremantle who brought author and executive producer Neil Gaiman’s ever-relevant story to life that speaks to the cultural climate of our country,” a network spokesperson said in a statement.

The fantasy drama based on Neil Gaiman’s 2001 novel premiered in 2017, but soon became as well known for its behind-the-scenes conflicts as it was for its on-screen story. Near the end of the inaugural season, showrunners Michael Green and Bryan Fuller left the series, reportedly over creative differences with the network. Cast members Gillian Anderson and Kristin Chenoweth soon followed.

Season 2, which aired in 2019, was plagued by backstage discord. Jesse Alexander (Hannibal) was brought on to run the show with executive producer Gaiman, but reports in September 2018 said that Alexander had been sidelined during filming after ongoing production issues, delays and script doctoring that was undertaken by frustrated cast members.

In March 2019, Starz announced that former Shield EP Charles “Chic” Eglee would preside over Season 3. It later came out that cast members Orlando Jones and Mousa Kraish would not appear in the third season.

When Jones announced his departure via a video posted to social media in December 2019, he asserted that Eglee thought that Jones’ character, Mr. Nancy, sent the “wrong message” to “Black America.” The Freemantle-produced series issued a response stating that Jones’ option hadn’t been picked up because Season 3 focuses on a section of the book that doesn’t include Mr. Nancy, and that the show was committed to being “one of the most diverse series on television.” Months later, Jones made public a private Twitter direct message from his Gods co-star Ricky Whittle in which Whittle seemed to agree with Jones’ complaints about “incompetence” on the set but seemed to disagree that racism was involved.

The Season 3 — and now series — finale aired on March 21.

How do you feel about American Gods ending? Sound off in the comments!