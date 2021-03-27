The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of March 28

RELATED STORIES What's New on Netflix

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 22 premieres (including the Wipeout revival, Chris Meloni’s Law & Order: Organized Crime, and the final season of Supergirl), 10 finales (including the recently renewed Resident Alien and the yet-to-be-renewed American Housewife), and so much more.

SUNDAY, MARCH 28

7 pm Cherries Wild Season 1 finale (Fox)

8 pm Ellen’s Game of Games time slot premiere (NBC)

9 pm Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist returns/time slot premiere (NBC)

9:30 pm The Luminaries Season 1 finale (Starz)

10 pm City on a Hill Season 2 premiere (Showtime)

10 pm The Rookie returns (ABC)

MONDAY, MARCH 29

8 pm Bulletproof Season 3 finale (The CW)

9 pm Running Wild With Bear Grylls Season 6 premiere (NatGeo)

9 pm Snowpiercer Season 2 finale (TNT; two episodes)

TUESDAY, MARCH 30

8 pm Pooch Perfect series premiere (ABC)

9 pm Supergirl final season premiere (The CW)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31

3 am Godzilla vs. Kong film premiere (HBO Max)

12 pm Red Table Talk Season 4 premiere (Facebook Watch)

8 pm Riverdale spring finale (The CW)

8:30 pm American Housewife Season 5 finale (ABC)

10 pm The Con Season 1 finale (ABC)

10 pm Resident Alien Season 1 finale (Syfy)

THURSDAY, APRIL 1

3 am The Challenge: All Stars series premiere (Paramount+)

3 am Creepshow Season 2 premiere (Shudder)

3 am Generation midseason finale (HBO Max)

3 am The Great Pottery Throw Down Season 4 premiere (HBO Max; all episodes)

3 am Made for Love series premiere (HBO Max; first three episodes)

3 am Millennials Season 1 finale (ALLBLK)

3 am Prank Encounters Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Manifest Season 3 premiere (NBC)

8 pm Top Chef Season 18 premiere (Bravo)

8:30 pm United States of Al series premiere (CBS)

9 pm Law & Order: SVU two-hour crossover event / Law & Order: Organized Crime series premiere (NBC)

9 pm The Moodys Season 2 premiere (Fox; two episodes)

9 pm Wipeout revival premiere (TBS)

9:30 pm B Positive time slot premiere (CBS)

FRIDAY, APRIL 2

3 am Concrete Cowboy film premiere (Netflix)

3 am Moment of Truth series premiere (IMDb TV)

3 am The Serpent series premiere (Netflix)

3 am WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn documentary premiere (Hulu)

9 pm Hysterical documentary premiere (FX)

