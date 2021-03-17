Resident Alien Renewed for Season 2

RELATED STORIES Inside Line: Scoop on Resident Alien, Riverdale, New Amsterdam, SEAL Team, Flash, Grey's, Mom, S.W.A.T. and More

In a major victory for morally conflicted extraterrestrials posing as human doctors everywhere, Syfy has renewed Resident Alien for a second season. The pickup comes just days after TVLine bestowed upon the series’ titular star, Alan Tudyk, its coveted Performer of the Week title. Coincidence? You be the judge!

The renewal may also be connected to the fact that freshman dramedy is killing it in the ratings. Per Syfy, Resident Alien ranks as the most-watched new cable drama in the last year in total viewers. To date, the Jan. 27 premiere has accrued 9.3 million viewers across all platforms and NBCU networks.

The 10-episode first season concludes on Wednesday, March 31 at 10/9c.

“With Resident Alien, everything just came together in perfect harmony,” enthused Lisa Katz, NBCUniversal’s President of Scripted Content, “a script by Chris Sheridan that leapt off the page, a lead performance by Alan Tudyk, whose nuance between comedy and menace was pitch perfect, and a team of producers, cast and crew who were all striving to do something great.

“The appeal of this show transcended the sci-fi genre in a way that enabled us to bring in a broader audience,” Katz continued,” and as the series continues we hope to encourage more and more fans to discover Harry’s very particular perspective on humans.”

