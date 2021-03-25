Ratings: The Conners, Call Your Mother Dip; SEAL Team and S.W.A.T. Rise

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s The Conners this Wednesday drew 3.3 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating, slipping to its second-smallest audience yet and a new demo low. Call Your Mother (2.1 mil/0.3) similarly matched its demo low. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Elsewhere on ABC, The Goldbergs (3.4 mil/0.6) and American Housewife (2.8 mil/0.5) were steady, while The Con (1.7 mil/0.2) dipped.

Elsewhere, with NBC’s #OneChicago in rerun mode….

CBS | Tough as Nails (3.1 mil/0.4) ticked down, while SEAL Team (3.9 mil/0.5, read recap) and S.W.A.T. (3.6 mil/0.5) both ticked up to match their season highs in the demo.

THE CW | Riverdale (509K/0.2, read recap) and Nancy Drew (426K/0.1) each added a few eyeballs, while the former also ticked up in the demo.

FOX | The Masked Singer (4.9 mil/1.1, read recap and exit interview) dipped a bit but still led Wednesday in both measures. Game of Talents (2.9 mil/0.7) was steady.

