A Million Little Things Sneak Peek: Maggie, Jamie and... a Ring?!

Beware of bored Brits with sneaky streaks.

In this Thursday’s A Million Little Things (ABC, 10/9c), Maggie’s Oxford hook-up lets his fingers do the walking while she’s recording her podcast. And given that they’re staying in Gary’s apartment (while he and Darcy are house-and-kid-sitting at Delilah’s), it’s not long before Jamie finds something he thinks is a good, gossipy scoop.

“Do you remember when you said that Gary and Darcy were moving too fast?” he says in the exclusive sneak peek below, excitedly revealing a box containing an engagement ring. “I know they’re practically living together right now, but a ring?! Look at the size of it!”

Of course, Maggie — and we — know that the jewelry in question was intended for her, once upon a time. In fact, her discovery of the same box was the catalyst for her and Gary’s break-up in Season 2. But will she share that info with Jamie?

Elsewhere in the episode, which is titled “Timing,” Regina worries about Someday’s finances as the coronavirus-related lockdown really starts to bite into her business. Eddie makes some terrible choices. And let’s just say that this clip isn’t the last time that Maggie’s podcast will come up within the hour.

