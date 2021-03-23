SVU Welcomes Back Chris Meloni's Elliot Stabler: See Crossover Photos

You can take the man outta the squad room, but you can’t take the squad room outta the man.

And in case you doubt that, take a good look at these new photos from the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit half of that show’s crossover event with Law & Order: Organized Crime, slated for Thursday, April 1 (9/8c). It’s almost like Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler never left, right? (Kidding! We’re all very aware he’s been gone a long time!)

The episode, titled “Return of the Prodigal Son,” will find Olivia Benson and her unit rallying behind Stabler as they search for a suspect responsible for a threat to his family.

As previously reported, Elliot won’t be the only Stabler who shows up for the event. Elliot’s (sometime) wife Kathy (played by Isabel Gillies) and kids Dickie (Jeffrey Scaperotta) and Kathleen (Allison Siko) will be on hand for the crossover.

In addition, the crossover won’t be the only time that El and his former crew will cross paths in the months ahead. Meloni will appear on SVU in at least one more Season 22 episode.

Hour two of the crossover will serve as the premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime. OC will follow Chris Meloni’s SVU character as he returns to the New York City police department following what the show’s official logline calls a “devastating personal loss.” As he starts to put the pieces of his life back together, he joins a high-level task force set on dismantling the city’s biggest crime syndicates.

