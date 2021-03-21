Law & Order's Stabler Will Return to SVU After Organized Crime Crossover

RELATED STORIES America Ferrera's Early Return to Superstore Sets Up XL Series Finale: Who Phoned Amy and Why?

Did Elliot Stabler miss his old squad more than he let on?

Chris Meloni’s character will show up in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit beyond his Thursday, April 1, appearance, the procedural’s showrunner recently revealed.

On Friday, executive producer Warren Leight tweeted that his show had shot “three Benson/Stabler scenes today.” When a viewer asked when those scenes would air, Leight responded, “Yesterday’s scenes were for an SVU down the road.”

As previously reported, Stabler will return to SVU in an episode titled “Return of the Prodigal Son.” That hour, in which the unit supports Stabler as he tries to track down someone who’s been threatening his family, will serve as the first half of a crossover that leads into the premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime. OC will follow Chris Meloni’s SVU character as he returns to the New York City police department following what the show’s official logline calls a “devastating personal loss.” As he starts to put the pieces of his life back together, he joins a high-level task force set on dismantling the city’s biggest crime syndicates.

But how many times will Stabler show up after the crossover? That part’s a little less clear, though TVLine hears that Meloni and Mariska Hargitay, who plays Olivia, have been seen shooting at least two post-crossover episodes.

No word yet on when the additional Elliot episode(s) will air. TVLine has reached out to NBC for comment.

What do you think about having more Stabler in your SVU? Sound off in the comments!