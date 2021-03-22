Jamie Foxx Set to Play Mike Tyson in Martin Scorsese Limited Series

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: Lewis/West Spy Drama, The Last Kingdom Renewed and More

TVLine Items: Lewis/West Spy Drama, The Last Kingdom Renewed and More TVLine Items: Netflix's SCTV Reunion, Daytime Emmys Stream and More

Jamie Foxx‘s long-gestating big-screen Mike Tyson biopic is climbing back into the ring — as a limited series.

The Oscar winner has signed on to star in Tyson, an authorized limited series about the boxing legend that counts Martin Scorsese among its exec producers. Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) is set to direct as well as EP. Tyson will also serve as an EP on the project, which will be written by Colin Preston.

The series — which will be taken out to the marketplace soon — will span the life of one of the most legendary boxing figures of all time.

“I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time,” said Tyson in a statement. “I look forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie, and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains.”

The news comes one month after Hulu announced that it was working on its own — albeit unauthorized — Tyson-centric limited series from I, Tonya screenwriter Steven Rogers.

In Living Color alum Foxx, meanwhile, is set to return to the small screen next month (playing no fewer than four roles) in the new Netflix sitcom Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! (watch trailer).