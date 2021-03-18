Jamie Foxx Makes Series TV Return, Has In Living Color Reunion in Netflix's Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! Trailer

RELATED STORIES Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes Comedy The Upshaws Gets Premiere Date at Netflix -- See First Photos

When Jamie Foxx stars in a TV show, he really stars in a TV show.

The In Living Color alum will play no fewer than four roles in his new Netflix comedy Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, the trailer for which you can watch below.

Foxx stars as Brian Dixon, a single, successful business owner who is getting used to being a full-time dad to his teen daughter Sasha (played by Kyla-Drew, No Good Nick). Brian leans on his own father (and Foxx’s In Living Color castmate David Alan Grier) and sister (Porscha Coleman, Good Girls) for help.

In addition to Dixon, Foxx also plays characters known as Rev. Sweet Tee, Cadillac Calvin and Rusty in the multi-cam series. (You’ll get a good look at them — particularly the holy man — throughout the two-minute preview.)

Foxx and his daughter, Corinne Foxx — whose relationship with her dad was part of the inspiration for the series — will serve as executive producers. Bentley Kyle Evans (The Jamie Foxx Show) will be showrunner. Ken Whittingham (black-ish) will direct.

The series starts streaming on Wednesday, April 14. Until then, press PLAY on the video below to get your first look at Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! in action, then hit the comments: Are you planning to watch?