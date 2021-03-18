TV Ratings: Chicago Med Eyes Lows, Fire and Masked Singer Lead Night

In the latest TV show ratings, Chicago Med this Wednesday drew 6.8 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, down 10 and 30 percent to mark series lows. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Continuing NBC’s night, Chicago Fire (7.2 mil/0.8, get un-casting news) slipped two tenths in the demo yet delivered Wednesday’s biggest audience. P.D. (6.1 mil/0.8) was steady.

Elsewhere:

FOX | The Masked Singer (4.8 mil/1.1, read recap) slipped 16 percent and two tenths, yet still dominated Wednesday in the demo. Game of Talents (2.7 mil/0.7) dropped a few eyeballs while matching its premiere rating.

THE CW | Riverdale (499K/0.1, read recap) was steady. Nancy Drew (391K/0.1) — which last week came thisclose to matching Riverdale in total viewers — dropped to a new audience low.

CBS | Tough as Nails (2.8 mil/0.4) was steady.

ABC | The Con drew 1.6 mil and a 0.2.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.